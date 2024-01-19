A Machynlleth man who was found driving without insurance has been banned from the road under the totting procedure.
William Newborough, of 17-19 Penrallt Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 January.
The court heard the 26-year-old was found driving without insurance by police in a Seat Arosa on Glan yr Afon Industrial Estate in Llanbadarn on 31 March last year.
Newborough was handed six penalty points by magistrates, and applied for a hardship exception in a bid to not be disqualified.
That was rejected by magistrates who handed him a six month ban and a £176 fine.
He must also pay £90 costs and a £110 surcharge.