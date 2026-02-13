Rail replacement buses will operate from tomorrow, Saturday 14, to Sunday 22 February while essential upgrades are completed to improve safety and reliability.
As part of ongoing investment on the Cambrian Coast Line, engineers will install new track between Pwllheli and Dovey Junction during this period. Network Rail teams will work continuously to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.
Track renewal involves replacing key components of the railway, including rails, sleepers, switches and crossings, and sets of points. These are critical to ensuring trains can run safely and reliably and help reduce future disruption caused by faults or speed restrictions.
Alongside the track renewal, engineers will also carry out vital maintenance on the railway and level crossings along the route, as well as inspections of bridges, helping to ensure the long-term safety and resilience of the railway.
Train service alterations
During the closure, rail replacement buses will operate between Machynlleth and Pwllheli from Saturday 14 February until the line reopens on Monday 23 February.
Trains will continue to run between Birmingham International/Machynlleth and Aberystwyth but might be subject to alterations or replaced by buses.
Rugby fans travelling to the Wales v France Six Nations rugby match in Cardiff on Sunday 15 February are reminded to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys into the capital.
Up to date information will be available via the Transport for Wales (TfW) website, the TfW app, station notices or at nationalrail.co.uk.
For more on planned improvements, head to: tfw.wales/service-status/planned-improvement-works
Road closures at level crossings
For safety reasons, temporary road closures will also be required at the following level crossings while work takes place:
Llwyn Cadwgan level crossing, Station Road
Saturday 14 February: 6pm – 6am (Sunday 15 February)
Tuesday 17 February – Friday 20 February: 7pm – 7am (each evening)
Friday 20 February – Saturday 21 February: 8pm – 8am
Bennar Fawr level crossing, Ffordd Isaf
Sunday 15 February – Monday 16 February: 11pm – 11am
Tuesday 17 February – Friday 20 February: 7pm – 7am (each evening)
Friday 20 February – Saturday 21 February: 8pm – 8am
A Network Rail Wales and Borders spokesperson said: “This work is part of our ongoing investment to keep the Cambrian Coast Line safe and reliable for the people who depend on it.
“By renewing the track between Pwllheli and Dovey Junction and carrying out essential maintenance on level crossings and bridges at the same time, we can make the most of the closure and reduce the need for further disruption in the future.
“We know this will impact journeys while the line is closed, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience. We’re asking passengers to check before they travel and allow extra time, and we’d like to thank local communities and road users for their patience while our teams complete this important work as quickly and safely as possible.”
