A WAUNFAWR man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Thomas Walshe, of 6 Rhoshendre, pleaded guilty to an assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Elyna Droy in Llanon on 5 May when he appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for an earlier hearing in June.
Sentencing Walshe on 3 August, Aberystwyth magistrates handed him a 12 month community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work and up to 25 days of rehabilitation activities.
The 26-year-old must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.