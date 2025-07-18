A Pentrebach man has been handed extra unpaid work after admitting breaching a community order.
Tao Baxter, of Navara, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 July.
The 46-year-old admitted a charge of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 March for an offence of using threatening behaviour at Central Garage in Pentrebach on 11 July 2024 by failing to attend an unpaid work induction on 27 March and by failing to attend an unpaid work session on the 22 and 29 May.
Magistrates handed Baxter a fresh community order to include an extra 40 hours of unpaid work.
He was also ordered to pay £60 costs.
