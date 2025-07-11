A Cwmann man has been fined by magistrates after breaching a suspended sentence order.
Rhys Smith, of 1 Cwmann Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 July.
The 30-year-old admitted a charge of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 February by failing to attend unpaid work on 4 May and by failing to attend a Dyfed Drug and alcohol services appointment on 30 May.
Magistrates fined Smith £60.
He must also pay £60 costs.
The order will continue.
Comments
