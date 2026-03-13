A dangerous driver has been sentenced after attempting to evade the police and hitting speeds of up to 70mph in residential streets through a Carmarthenshire town.
Thirty-one-year-old Liam Williams from Station Road in Llanelli, was arrested on February 23 after he failed to stop for officers whilst driving without a valid licence and under the influence of drugs.
His black Jaguar XF was spotted travelling along New Dock Road, Llanelli, at around 2am. Williams quickly accelerated away from officers after turning into a residential area. Despite being warned to stop with blue lights, he reached an estimated speed of 50mph over the speed bumps on the 20mph road.
He then cut across a junction and turned on to the 40mph coastal road on the wrong side of a bollard. He continued to reach around 80mph to try and get away from pursuing officers.
Williams was unaware that Dyfed-Powys officers had set up a stinger site to puncture his tyres further along the road. He sped through the stinger site and continued towards the sandpiper roundabout.
He reached speeds of 70mph and then appeared to lose control of the car at the roundabout. Officers noted that his front offside tyre was deflated and his brake disc was red hot and sparking.
Despite this, Williams exited the roundabout towards Llanelli town centre and appeared to lose control again. Officers attempted to pass him as he accelerated back up to speeds around 50mph on the 20mph road. Williams turned into smaller side streets to try and escape but was quickly followed by supporting officers.
As he returned to the main road towards Llanelli town centre, officers moved to box the vehicle in. The pursuit quickly came to an end and Williams was arrested for multiple offences.
A drug wipe showed that Williams was under the influence of cocaine. A further blood specimen was taken in custody, before he was charged and remanded.
Williams appeared in Llanelli Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 10, where he was found guilty of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
Williams was handed a 34-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months. He was disqualified from driving for 34 months, followed by an extended re-test.
He must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and pay £85 in court costs and a £187 surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.