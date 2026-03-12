The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Gwynedd today.
The wind warning came in force at 6am this morning (Thursday, 12 March) and remains in place until midday.
The weather could cause some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible and it is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
The Met Office say winds should ease from the west during the late morning but in the meantime people should give themselves “the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary”.
“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance,” they added.
“It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
