A Morfa Bychan woman has been banned from the road for 23 months after being caught behind the wheel while almost three times the legal drink driving limit.
Teresa Williams, of 3 Main Drive, Greenacres, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 24 October.
The court heard that the 49-year-old was stopped by police while driving on Bank Place in Porthmadog on 3 October.
Tests showed she had 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Williams from driving for 23 months and handed her a community order to include a 40 day alcohol ban, and up to 10 rehabilitation activity days.
She must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.