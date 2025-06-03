Nutella has released a range of “collectable” limited-edition jars, and one features Snowdonia.
The chocolate-hazelnut spread brand has released six jars featuring British landscapes, including Snowdonia/ Yr Wyddfa.
Available until July, the jars say ‘good morning’ to families whilst spotlighting six iconic sunrise locations in Gwynedd, the Lake District, the Scottish Highlands, Cornwall, Connemara and Northumberland.
A spokesperson said: “At the heart is a celebration of summer breakfasts, with Nutella inviting families to enjoy the taste of summer by discovering new flavours and beautiful landscapes - starting with Snowdonia.”
Promoting staycations that have boomed since Covid, Snowdon has seen over 543,000 walkers since 2022.
