Nutella has released a range of “collectable” limited-edition jars, and one features Snowdonia.

The chocolate-hazelnut spread brand has released six jars featuring British landscapes, including Snowdonia/ Yr Wyddfa.

Available until July, the jars say ‘good morning’ to families whilst spotlighting six iconic sunrise locations in Gwynedd, the Lake District, the Scottish Highlands, Cornwall, Connemara and Northumberland.

Promoting some of the UKs top 'sunrise locations' Nutella is encouraging families to explore the Great British Isles with staycations this summer (Nutella)

A spokesperson said: “At the heart is a celebration of summer breakfasts, with Nutella inviting families to enjoy the taste of summer by discovering new flavours and beautiful landscapes - starting with Snowdonia.”

Promoting staycations that have boomed since Covid, Snowdon has seen over 543,000 walkers since 2022.

