Gwynedd council has launched a consultation on the future of Tywyn’s Corbett Arms Hotel.
A council spokesperson said they “have been working with a number of partners over recent months to manage and implement the response to the condition of the Corbett Arms building in Tywyn”, adding: “The condition of the Grade II listed building has been a serious cause for concern, with parts of the structure collapsing at the beginning of the year.
“Due to the concern of another collapse and the need be in a position to take immediate action to protect public health and safety, the council commissioned a specialist company to erect scaffolding along Maengwyn Street and part of Corbett Square and carry out pre-preparation work on site for specialist machinery. This means we will be able to react immediately if further emergency work is required due to another collapse or evidence arising from the ongoing monitoring work.
“In the meantime, due to the condition of the building and concern for public safety, the council has now submitted a Listed Building Consent (LBC) for the phased partial deconstruction and demolition of the building, and required support works to stabilise remaining structure.
“Following discussions with Cadw, as the application submitted is for the partial deconstruction and demolition of the Grade II listed building of the Corbett Arms, the application will be decided by the council.
“In accordance with standard procedures for an application for Listed Building Consent (LBC), the public and stakeholders can submit comments during the consultation period that will be held until 20 June.
“It is expected that the application will be decided shortly afterwards by the council’s planning committee.
“In the meantime, monitoring work will continue on the condition of the building to ensure the safety of the public.”
