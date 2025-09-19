An Aberystwyth woman who appeared in court to admit being in charge of vehicle at Aberystwyth University with drugs in her system has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year.
Phoebe Williams, of 27 Aberystwyth Bunkhouse, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 September.
The court heard that the 34-year-old was found in charge of a motor vehicle at Rosser Halls of residence on Aberystwyth University’s Penglais campus on 9 April this year.
Laboratory testing showed that Williams has cannabis in her blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Williams from driving for 12 months and handed her a fine of £80.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
