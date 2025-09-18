Do you play violin, viola, cello or double bass?
If so, you could join Simply Strings on Tuesday nights 7-9pm in the hall of International Politics on the main Aberystwyth University campus.
It is run and conducted by Isobelle McGuinness (retired Assistant Music Service Manger and Senior String teacher for Ceredigion).
The first rehearsal is 30 September.
This group does not give concerts, and just enjoys exploring music written for strings. It dates back to when Aberystwyth University had a music department and a resident string quartet.
The second violinist in the string quartet, Bill James, started this group and it was later taken over by Peter Kingswood (the viola player in the quartet) when he retired back to Aberystwyth.
It is very relaxed and plays a wide variety of music to suit all tastes and is pitched at an intermediate level. It is ideal for those who have not played for a while and would like to take up their instruments again in a friendly atmosphere. We often invite friends in to play the occasional concerto for variety, and festive music for Christmas.
Isobelle took over from Peter just before covid on retirement from teaching.
With the development of the Old College they moved up to the main campus, to International Politics, so it is easily accessible for students, has good car parking and disabled facilities.
Simply Strings continues to be run under the University Music Centre director Iwan Teifion Davies and is free for students and adults alike.
The Music Centre also runs a Wind Band on Monday evenings and of course Philomusica under the baton of Iwan Teifion Davies on Wednesday evenings. They are held down in the Joseph Parry Hall, 10 Laura Place.
For more information on any of these ensembles please contact the University Music Centre: [email protected].
