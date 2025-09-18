A Penparcau man has been fined after admitting cocaine possession.
Neil Jones, of 64 Heol Dinas, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 September.
The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of 0.28g of cocaine in Penparcau on 1 September this year.
Magistrates fined Jones £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
Magistrates ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.