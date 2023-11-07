AN YSBYTY Ystwyth woman who crashed into a lorry after turning onto a road in Abermagwr has been fined after pleading guilty to charge of driving without due care and attention.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday, 1 November that Julia Ives-Hammond, of Pant Glas, was driving a Suzuki Ignis up to a junction of the B4340 at Abermagwr on 3 April this year.
She “emerged from a junction intending to turn right and entered the B4340 into the path of the oncoming large goods vehicle resulting in a collision,” the court heard.
The lorry was forced to do an emergency stop causing its load to move and the lorry was still left damaged.
Ives-Hammond’s car “sustained extensive frontal damage,” the court heard.
Ives-Hammond was handed four penalty points on her licence and fined £40.
She must also pay costs of £110 as well as a surcharge of £16.