A woman has been jailed for two weeks by Aberystwyth magistrates for stealing a laptop in Aberystwyth.
Cheryl Rix, whose address was given in court as Clarach Bay Holiday Village, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 4 April.
The 39-year-old had initially denied stealing a silver HP Chromebook belonging to The Care Society from Jasper House on Great Darkgate Street on 11 June last year.
Rix changed her plea to guilty ahead of the hearing.
Magistrates jailed Rix for 14 days.
Magistrates said the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”, because Rix had “a flagrant disregard for people and their property.”
Rix must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.