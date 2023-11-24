A LLANBADARN Fawr man who drove the wrong way up a one way street in Aberystwyth has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 15 November that Andrew Taravella, of 2 Brynglas Road, was driving a Fiat 500 in Aberystwyth on 14 April this year.
The court heard that the 60-year-old “ignored a no entry sign” onto Vulcan Street and drove the wrong way down the one way street.
Taravella was fined £116 by magistrates.
Magistrates also endorsed his driving licence with three penalty points.
Taravella must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £110 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £46.