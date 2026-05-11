A special day of creativity, heritage and community awaits visitors at a craft fayre at Strata Florida Abbey, with free admission on Sunday, 24 May from 11am to 3pm.
The former Cistercian monastery, which dates from 1184, is located at Pontrhydfendigaid, near Tregaron and is managed by Strata Florida Trust for Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service.
Set against the stunning backdrop of one of Wales’ most historic sites, the fayre will showcase a wide range of talented local makers and craftspeople from across Mid Wales.
Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the makers themselves, watch live demonstrations and ask questions about traditional and contemporary craft techniques.
Locally handmade crafts and artisan products range from accessories and soft furnishings, artwork and honey to hand-poured candles, engraved vintage glassware and slate, personalised wooden gifts and woollen products.
Each stall will offer unique, high-quality creations made with care, creativity and traditional craftsmanship. Adding to the atmosphere, Choirs For Good will be performing at 12pm, bringing uplifting live music to the event.
Throughout the day, visitors can also take part in guided tours of the abbey led by experts, offering fascinating insights into the rich history and heritage of Strata Florida.
Food and drink will be available on site, making it the perfect family day out. Dogs on leads are welcome. Free parking will be available at Y Beudy and St Mary’s Church car park and toilets are available on site.
The Abbey Visitor Centre will be open from 10am to 4pm, while the Mynachlog Fawr Exhibition will open from 11am to 3pm.
The craft fayre is a free event, but there will be donation points in both the Visitor Centre and the exhibition. For further information, visit www.strataflorida.org.uk .
Strata Florida Trust is a member of Mid Wales Tourism, a independent organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Ceredigion, Powys and Southern Snowdonia. For more information, visit https://www.mwtcymru.co.uk/ .
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