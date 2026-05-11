Plans have been launched to build 14 flats above a shop on Aberystwyth’s main shopping street.
A pre-planning consultation has been launched for the scheme for flats above the current Poundland store on Great Darkgate Street.
Planning documents said the ground floor will be retained for retail but wants permission for change of use for the first floor, and combined with the current second floor, putting 14 flats in the building above the shop.
Planning documents said the “aspiration is to develop a potential scheme for a residential use development” that would see “internal reconfigurations to the ground floor commercial entity” and the creation of a new residential access point from Great Darkgate Street.
Seven of the flats would be on the first floor, with another seven on the upper floor roof terrace level.
The flats would be “high quality” and all one-bedroom, documents said.
“The existing building is currently not used in an optimal manner, namely a large commercial entity within the overall curtilage of the site within a town centre location to which we feel there is opportunity to make better and more efficient use of the building in question,” planning documents said.
“Furthermore, the development of the site for residential purposes, provides the opportunity to achieve a key goal of both national and local planning policy, which is to encourage the provision of additional housing, within very close proximity to places of employment.”
“The development of the site for residential purposes would deliver a highly sustainable development, which makes the most of available land resources.
“The development of the site, for the creation of residential units – in addition to the renovation of the existing building and subsequently approved schemes - makes better use of a previously developed, under-utilised site.”
“The proposed development would complement the significant aesthetic improvements to the existing building, which currently detracts from the character of the Conservation Area, and is located in an appropriate sustainable location with excellent access to services, facilities and public transport.
“The development will not have any unacceptable impact upon the amenities of any neighbour.”
The plans and pre-planning consultation documents can be found on the BCD Architecture website.
Anyone who wishes to make representations about this proposed development can email [email protected] (c/o Mark Bedder or Keith Chandler) or write to BCDA, Creative Unit 2, Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Penglais, Aberystwyth, SY23 3GL by 8pm on 10 June.
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