School students from across Ceredigion gathered to participate in road safety discussions, engaging with Dyfed-Powys Police officers about the importance of responsible driving habits and awareness.
PC’s Hannah Evans, North Ceredigion Schools officer, and Leighton Daniel, of the Roads Policing Unit, attended the Rali Ceredigion Schools Experience Day, at The Pavilion in Pontrhydfendigaid on Thursday 16 April.
Over 250 pupils from across the county attended the event, with 14 other partner organisations also present, including the Road Safety Department for Ceredigion County Council and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
PC’s Evans and Daniel had excellent conversations with pupils about how to stay safe on our roads, with particular focus on laws regarding illegal car modifications and why they can be dangerous.
PC Evans said: “This event organised by Rali Ceredigion was an excellent chance for us to meet the next generation of drivers in the county, to talk all matters road safety.
“We were delighted to attend this event and have the chance to speak with dozens of pupils throughout the day. They were asking insightful questions and showed genuine desire to hear and understand our advice regarding road safety.
“These types of conversations with young people are invaluable in spreading safety messages far and wide, to ultimately keep all road users as safe as possible.”
The event itself was presented by S4C Ralio +’s Emyr Penlan and Hana Medi, and included live interviews with two former students who have launched careers in motorsport, as well as interactive sessions where pupils could talk about their career aspirations in a fun and informal manner.
David Edwards, Rali Engage Manager at Rali Ceredigion said: “Dyfed-Powys Police made a hugely valuable contribution to the Rali Ceredigion Schools Experience Day. Their officers engaged brilliantly with the pupils, delivering important road safety messages in a way that was both relatable and impactful. The positive interaction between officers and young people was a real strength of the day and helped reinforce the importance of responsible decision-making for the future.”
Rali Ceredigion is an annual motorsport event held in Aberystwyth, and forms a stage of the FIA European Rally Championship. The rally returned to Wales for the first time in 30 years in 2024, and returns to the county this year between 4-6 September.
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