David Edwards, Rali Engage Manager at Rali Ceredigion said: “Dyfed-Powys Police made a hugely valuable contribution to the Rali Ceredigion Schools Experience Day. Their officers engaged brilliantly with the pupils, delivering important road safety messages in a way that was both relatable and impactful. The positive interaction between officers and young people was a real strength of the day and helped reinforce the importance of responsible decision-making for the future.”