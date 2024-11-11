Criccieth’s Remembrance Sunday Service took place at the memorial hall, conducted by Rev Sue Williams with readings by Cllr Sian Williams, Council Chair Cllr Delyth Lloyd and Cllr Angela Hughes.
The names of the fallen were read out by Cllr. Dr Peter Harlech Jones.
Individual poppies with the names of the fallen were displayed and a number of wreaths laid including one from the town council by Cllr Nest Gwynne Jones.
The 'Last Post' and 'Reveille’ were played by Dan Evans.
Criccieth's Gown of Poppies and a tribute to the animals who died at war went on display. The town also has two Remembrance post box toppers, all created by Creative Criccieth.
The Hall of Remembrance is open today, Monday, 11 November.