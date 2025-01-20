The Criccieth Starlight Players turned out in an array of fun costumes to present the Criccieth RNLI with £100 collected as part of their annual Charity Christmas Card collection.
The money was presented to the crew at their most recent Thursday night training session and members of the Starlight Players were shown around the station and had a close up look at the inshore boat whilst the larger boat was out at sea on the weekly exercise.
Kate Dunn, one of the Starlight Players’ committee members said: “As a Criccieth-based community group we know how fortunate we are to have a lifeboat station in our town.
“Many of us are keen kayakers and cold water swimmers, and are very grateful for the services offered by the RNLI – although we hope very much we don’t ever need to call them out!”
The Starlight Players are in final rehearsals for their latest production, Aladdin, a family pantomime flying into the Memorial Hall from Thursday, 23 January to Sunday, 26 January 2025.
Tickets are selling fast but can still be purchased via www.thestarlightplayers.com or on the door. All prices and details are on their website.