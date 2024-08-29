A landmark exhibition will showcase the vital role played by a North Wales town in the success of the D-Day landings which turned the tide of the Second World War.
The artificial Mulberry Harbours, developed under a cloak of secrecy in Conwy, were a key element in the success of the largest military naval, air and land operation ever attempted and marked the beginning of the campaign to liberate Nazi-occupied north-west Europe.
To mark the 80th anniversary of the invasion, the story of the events of 6 June, 1944, and its aftermath is being told in a giant 80-metre long display that will be on show in Llandudno in October.
The display, that’s even longer than the Bayeux Tapestry, will be the centrepiece of a series of events taking place in Llandudno to commemorate D-Day and the 80 panels signify the 80 days it took the Allies to fight their way across France to Paris.
The new panel, knitted and crocheted by Creadigol Criccieth Creative, a team of up to 25 women from Criccieth, will depict the launching of the prototype concrete Mulberry Harbour at Conwy Morfa where almost 1,000 people worked on the project from 1942 to 1944.
Creadigol Criccieth Creative was launched in the town during Covid lockdown to bring local women together through their craft skills of knitting and crochet and was the brainchild of retired executive Pam Mayo, Dr Catrin Jones and local artist Ffion Gwyn.
They had made a woollen tapestry of the town and turned their attention to making a panel depicting the launch of the first Mulberry Harbour.
Pam Mayo said: “Criccieth Crafters all started on Remembrance Day in 2019 when the three of us got together and decided to set the group up and to make the Gown of Poppies.
“We have also knitted and crocheted the metre-long panel which depicts the launch of the first Mulberry Harbour at Conwy with the huge bow wave it set off as it went into the water.
“The dress had taken us six months and the panel took another six months and it’s been a lovely thing to be involved with. We’ve made lifelong friendships out of it.
“It’s lovely to be involved in a project like this and we’ve built real friendships.”
Llandudno is one of just four places in the UK to host The Longest Yarn exhibition and there are plans to take to America next year.