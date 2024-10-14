Criccieth RNLI is seek a volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer (LPO) to join their crew.
This year the RNLI is celebrating its 200th anniversary. As well as this, Criccieth RNLI is celebrating 170 years since the RNLI took over the lifeboat station.
Ifer Gwyn, volunteer crew member and LPO for over 13 years said: “The Lifeboat Press Officer role is an engaging, creative role with a purpose. You get to tell the story of the lifeboat station and the volunteer crew behind the charity’s lifesaving mission of saving lives at sea.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my 13 years as Lifeboat Press Officer for Criccieth RNLI. My favourite part of the role has been showcasing the amazing work of volunteers at the station. Whether they’re operational crew, shop volunteers or fundraisers, they all play a part in our crew.
“The LPO position is an integral role in terms of localising the RNLI’s messaging and keeping our station at the heart of our community. The crew have become like a second family.
“This role is perfect for an enthusiastic individual with an interest in writing, communications, media, and storytelling.”
The LPO helps the RNLI save lives at sea by raising awareness of the charity through promoting the activity of the lifeboat station, highlighting the lifesaving work of the volunteers and sharing key messages via local, digital and social media.
The role entails writing press releases to share information about station activity, including lifeboat launches, events and fundraising etc.