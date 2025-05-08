Gwynedd children and their families will be able to receive the care they need and make lasting memories together in a comfortable environment thanks to a brand-new state-of-the-art extension to Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospice.
On 6 May, the hospice, which helps children with life-threatening conditions to live their best life - unveiled the entirely grant funded multi-use care and family suite.
Tŷ Gobaith Head of Care, Angharad Davies, said: “Having this new space means families can be close to their child at all stages on their journey with us in a truly modern and beautifully calm setting.
“I would like to extend an offer to any family in North Wales and Cheshire living with a seriously ill child to make contact with our community nurses and see if we can help meet their needs free of charge.”
The extension cost £620,000 and the six-month building project was carried out by BEST Construction and TACP Architects.
Andrew Fergus, Director of Finance, People and Resources for the charity, said: “The recently completed extension and refurbishment provide the best possible environment to deliver professional care and support to families across North Wales and Cheshire.
“This ambitious investment has only been possible thanks to the dedication and expertise of our staff team and external contractors, the vision of our Board of Trustees, and, of course, the generosity of our funders and supporters.
“We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this successful project and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have for local children and families.”
The ribbon was cut by Kyle, who accesses care at the hospice, at an event for specially invited guests and families who enjoyed a tour of the new facilities and heard more about the work of the hospice and the difference the new suite will make.