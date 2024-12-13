A special crocheted Christmas tree crafted by members of Machynlleth group CAMAD (Community Action Machynlleth and District) is now on display at the town’s Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital.
Powys Teaching Health Board is hosting the tree to help CAMAD raise funds for its Womens Support Group and will be there until after the holiday.
The tree was created by a small group of crafters from the Machynlleth area. CAMAD’s Manager Linda Hayward explained “The tree was made by many of our Women’s Support group but the main person that got it off the ground was Betty Smith, along with Gill Spinks and Karen Davies whose husband Alan made the frame to assemble it on.”