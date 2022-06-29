Cross-party support for Bill to ban lying

On Tuesday, 28 June, the MP led calls from six parties in Westminster to make it an offence for elected representatives to make statements which they know to be misleading when she presented her Bill to the House of Commons. The Bill would make it an offence for politicians to wilfully lie to the public and repeated offences sanctioned with a fine or prohibition from standing for election for up to 10 years.

The Second Reading for Plaid Cymru’s Bill is scheduled for 28 October. Believing it unlikely the Conservatives will allow sufficient time for the Bill to progress, the Westminster leaders of Plaid Cymru, the SNP, the Green Party, SDLP and Alliance, and the Liberal Democrats’ Chief Whip have written to the Leader of the House, Mark Spencer, urging him to make parliamentary time available for the Second Reading of the Bill. The MPs say progressing the Bill is vital to “restore public faith in our democratic system and strengthen the values of compassion, respect, and integrity in politics”. The letter states: “The proposed legislation would make it an offence for an elected representative to make a public pronouncement which they know to be misleading, false or deceptive. Unfortunately, a culture of disregard for the rules has been allowed to develop within the UK Government which risks undermining public confidence in the political system. A system based on honour and convention cannot work when Members and Ministers refuse to acknowledge or apologise for making statements that are not accurate and refuse to correct the record. It is for this reason that legislation is required to ensure that there are consequences for politicians who intentionally lie.