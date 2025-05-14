Work was recently completed in Fairbourne, where there is now 99 per cent full fibre coverage via the Fibre Community Partnership (FCP) scheme. Other areas now benefiting from the FCP include Clynnog Fawr, which has 98 per cent coverage), Llanbedr, which is registering 95 per cent coverage), Llithfaen, which has 96 per cent coverage, and Llanuwchllyn with 90 per cent coverage.