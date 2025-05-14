A Gwynedd MP has been out to work with Openreach engineers as the roll out of full fibre across the area gathers pace.
Plaid Cymru MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Liz Saville Roberts joined the Openreach engineers in Gwynedd during their visits to Fairbourne and Llwyngwril, to gain an update on work to install fibre broadband to communities in her constituency.
Mrs Saville Roberts has long campaigned to improve broadband availability across many communities in Dwyfor Meirionnydd, and has helped residents and local businesses to access the fast, reliable service they so desperately need to operate in the 21st century.
Work was recently completed in Fairbourne, where there is now 99 per cent full fibre coverage via the Fibre Community Partnership (FCP) scheme. Other areas now benefiting from the FCP include Clynnog Fawr, which has 98 per cent coverage), Llanbedr, which is registering 95 per cent coverage), Llithfaen, which has 96 per cent coverage, and Llanuwchllyn with 90 per cent coverage.
Work is also underway to deliver full fibre to 8,100 Project Gigabit premises in the Dwyfor Meirionnydd area, including to 913 premises in Penrhyndeudraeth in 2026, 787 premises in Llanbedrog, also 2026, 838 premises in Harlech in 2027, and 445 premises in Waunfawr, also in 2027.
Other Dwyfor Meirionnydd communities set to benefit include Aberdaron, Botwnnog, Ffestiniog, Llandrillo, Groeslon, Maentwrog, Garndolbenmaen, and Trawsfynydd.
Liz Saville Roberts MP said it was ‘encouraging’ to see the work taking place in her constituency.
She said: “I welcomed the opportunity to meet with Openreach engineers and senior management on the ground in Fairbourne to discuss the roll out of full fibre broadband across this rural constituency, and to ensure that upgrading digital infrastructure across the region remains a priority.
“Dwyfor Meirionnydd has consistently ranked amongst the worst in the UK for access to reliable, superfast broadband, compounded by all-round poor connectivity - a significant barrier for businesses and residents.
“It is therefore encouraging to see first-hand the work taking place to improve broadband connectivity in some of our more hard-to-reach communities through exchange upgrade work, Fibre Community Partnerships, and Project Gigabit.
“I've consistently argued for improving connectivity across Dwyfor Meirionnydd, and with working from home now commonplace for many people as well as the requirement for farmers to provide information online, the demand for fast, reliable broadband has never been greater.
“Tourism accommodation also needs to provide connectivity for visitors.
“Seeing engineers on the ground working to bring superfast broadband to communities like Fairbourne, Beddgelert, Clynnog Fawr, and to areas previously cut-off from fast reliable broadband, drives home the urgency to continue to strive to connect our communities.
“If we are to close the divide between areas which can access superfast broadband and those (mostly) rural communities struggling to achieve baseline speeds, then work must progress at a relentless pace.
“I will be keeping a close eye on how targets are achieved to connect the 8,100 premises in Dwyfor Meirionnydd set to benefit from Project Gigabit between now and 2030, ensuring timescales are met and delivery commitments honoured.”