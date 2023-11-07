The crowds gathered at Bow Street Football Club last night for the venue's impressive firework display. The club's annual fireworks night took place at Cae Piod in Bow Street yesterday, Monday, 6 November.
Rain threatened to put a dampener on the night, but it eased during M&D Illuminations' fantastic display.
The club provided a traditional bonfire as well as refreshments. Entry to the firework display was free but a donation at the gate towards the cost of the fireworks was appreciated by organisers who said afterwards: "Thank you all so much for coming - diolch i chi gyd am ddod. Roll on next year."
Bow Street FC firework display (Julie McNicholls Vale)