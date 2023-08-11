Budding actors in Gwynedd are being encouraged to take part in a special show held in Barmouth later this month.
The Dragon Theatre is calling on actors aged eight and over to sign up now for the ‘Show in Two Days’ which will be practiced and performed on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 August.
They will rehearse speeches, scenes, songs, dances and poems in English and Welsh on both days before a performance on the Dragon’s main stage later on Tuesday - in front of an invited audience of family and other loved ones. Best of all, the sessions are free for residents as part of Gwynedd Council’s Summer of Fun initiative.
Rehearsals will be held on Monday and Tuesday, 11am until 2.30pm at the theatre before a performance for families and loved ones at 4pm.
There will be snacks and drinks provided, but young people should also bring their own packed lunch plus an extra drink. Email [email protected] to reserve a space.