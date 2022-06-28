Cycle charity to hold trial event in Aberystwyth

Some of the members of Wheel Together ( Wheel Together )

ABERYSTWYTH accessible cycle charity Wheel Together are holding a trial event for local residents this week.

The event, which is taking place on Wednesday, 30 June, aims to raise awareness for the group, highlight the need for improved and accessible cycling paths in the area and to offer residents the opportunity to sample the bikes on offer from the charity.

Wheel Together Cycling Project was started to provide inclusive and accompanied cycling opportunities to those in the local area. The charity now has enthusiastic, trained “Ride Leaders” and “Buddies” who volunteer to accompany riders on their journeys.

Kath Phillips, a committee member and cyclist at the organisation has stated the importance of the group.

“The importance of groups such as ours is that we provide opportunities for people to socialize whilst improving their health and fitness with like-minded people in a fun way,” she said.

“We are making use of the outdoors and hopefully improving mental and physical health, possibly lessening the need for NHS help.”

The event this Wednesday, which is being held at Morrison’s car park hopes to give attendees the chance to try some of the bikes the group has to offer, including two and three-wheeler e-bikes, recumbent and e-recumbent bikes and a small e-handcycle.

The group believe that events like these encourage volunteers to join the group and help enthuse others about a sport they love.

“Welcoming volunteers to have their input into our group is great, as they help in a sport that they love and enthuse others. It must give a great feeling of satisfaction as well. Committee members are also volunteers, so this widens the range of volunteering opportunities with Wheel Together.”