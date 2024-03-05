A cycling event from London to Bala has been organised in memory of a man who helped save lives in Gwynedd.
Described as “dynamic and friendly” Paul Hickson, 63 was an integral part of Tîm Achub A Chwilio De Eryri – the South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team, (SSSRT), serving as its deputy leader until he died following a short illness in July, 2023.
His brother-in-law Rob Coldicott from Hereford said Paul, who was originally from London and renovated stained glass before retiring to Bala, became “an integral part” of SSSRT when he moved to Gwynedd and his passing was an “enormous loss”.
SSSRT operates in the South of Snowdonia National Park, providing vital support to North Wales Police in the event of emergencies, and is called upon to help locate missing or vulnerable people in lowland and built-up areas.
Rob said: “We cherish his memory and we will forever keep him in our hearts. He was an amazing man.
“He touched so many lives and a few more people are walking around today thanks, in part, to his involvement with the SSSRT.
“He was such a dynamic and friendly presence.
“Paul was instrumental in the development of training new recruits, overseeing the team’s equipment and kit, and representing the team at national meetings and beyond.”
Keen fund-raisers have already raised £2000. Now Rob is calling for people across Wales to take part in the ride to help boost the funds or the rescue team.
“We are looking for as many cyclists and cheerleaders as possible to join us on our London-Bala, 2024 Tour.
“You don’t have to ride all of the way, even a few hours in the saddle with us would be great.”
The route will take riders through key locations in Paul’s London life, where he was born, to Bala where they will be joined by members of the search and rescue team.
“In five days and over 250 miles, we hope to honour him, raise awareness and money to support the vital work of the SSSRT,” Rob added.
The ‘Paul-o-thon’ ride starts on 28 May and 12 riders are already involved.
Anyone interested in joining part or all of the ride should visit www.tourdepaul.co.uk for further details of the route and how people can support the fundraiser.