Because Wales has no prison or secure accommodation for women, Gwenno was sent over 100 miles away to HMP Styal, Manchester. She was held there for three months but when released, despite being on suicide watch while in prison, her refusal to engage was sufficient reason for accommodation to be withdrawn. With no fixed abode, Gwenno faced temporary stays in bed and breakfast rooms, breaches of licence conditions and short returns to HMP Styal – eight times between January and July 2025.