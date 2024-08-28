Cyclists are planning a protest at Bwlch Nant yr Arian on Thursday evening in a bid to save the centre.
Ystwyth Cycling Club and Afan Cycles have teamed up to organise a ride to the Natural Resources Wales site near Ponterwyd on Thursday, leaving Plascrug Leisure Centre at 5pm.
Cyclists will then gather at Bwlch Nant yr Arian from 6.30pm and are inviting other concerned locals to join them in protest.
In a post to social media, Ystwyth Cycling Club wrote: “If you’ve ever cycled at Bwlch Nant yr Arian we need your help.
“NRW are talking about closing the centre in September so we need to act now!
“So if you’ve ever cycled there, in the past or present we need you to come along, dust your bike off and show your support, even if you haven’t been on the bike for a while remember where it started.
“We will do a small loop out after.
“We need to get the car park full like we did in this photo when we held a ride for the cycle series.
“Please try make every effort to attend and please share this far and wide.”
Natural Resources Wales is currently holding a consultation on the future of Bwlch Nant yr Arian as well as Ynyslas Visitor Centre and Coed y Brenin in Ganllwyd, near Dolgellau.
Staff at the three sites were told by email earlier this month they were at risk of redundancy as Natural Resources Wales looks to close its retail and café provision.
The move has been made as NRW tries to plug at £13 million budget deficit by April next year.
In total 265 jobs have been put at risk of redundancy with 200 vacancies available.
A petition against the potential closure of the three sites has already amassed more than 6,600 signatures.