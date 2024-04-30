CYCLISTS are being encouraged to sign up for a challenging charity cycle that will see them race the Vale of Rheidol steam train.
The Race the Rails event will take place on Sunday, 19 May with the aim of raising as much money as possible for the West Wales Prostate Cancer Support Group.
Cyclists will set off from Afan Cycles, who are organising the event at Glanyrafon Industrial Estate near Aberystwyth at 10.30am and have an hour to beat the train to Devil’s Bridge.
Cyclists will have the choice of two courses to take on the train.
Route 1 will take competitors up out of the Industrial Estate and onto the main road to Devils Bridge, which they will follow until they reach the Train Station.
Route 2 however is not for the faint hearted, guiding cyclists along the scenic Rheidol trail towards Cwmrheidol where, they will then cross-over the am and up to the main Devils Bridge road via Aberffrwd and climb a rough 1,000ft over the space of just 2-3 miles.
Entry to the race costs £20, of which , apart from paying for hot food and drinks from 2 Hoots Cafe, every penny will go to the local charity.
Afan Cycles say: “Race the Rails - Have you got what it takes?
“This year we've thrown in a little twist, we will be holding a fun race against the iconic Vale of Rheidol Railway Steam Train!
“Beginning here at the shop and traversing up the valley to the Devil's Bridge station to be greeted by freshly prepared food and drink, by the Two Hoots Tea Room, which will be pre-paid for with a small portion of your donation.
“Don't have a bike? No problem! We have an extensive bike hire fleet including electric and analogue bikes, which we will be hiring at a 10 per cent discount for the day. Be sure to get in touch if you'd like to book.
“We kindly ask that you follow the highway code and adhere to the rules regarding crossing the train tracks.
“We will have marshals on standby at the crossing points to ensure a safe ride entails.
“We look forward to greeting you all on the day.”
Click here to register for the Race the Rails event or contact Afan Cycles on [email protected] o r 01970 615400.