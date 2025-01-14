The father of six-month-old baby Sophia Kelemen who tragically passed away following a collision at Tenby’s multi-storey car park, has spoken of his family’s devastation at the loss of their baby girl - saying that “she's always going to live in my heart.”
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that six-month old baby Sophia sadly passed away, following the collision on the ground floor at the car park which occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, January 2, at around 4pm.
Emergency services and the Wales Air Ambulance were on the scene for some time following the incident, with the car park and Upper Park Road closed to the public for a period of time, whilst police carried out investigations into the collision, which involved a grey Nissan Qashqai.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the RTC, thirty-three-year-old Flaviu Naghi, from Wigan, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a license and without insurance.
He was charged and remanded to appear before Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, January 4, where he was further remanded to appear before Swansea Crown Court on February 7.
The police spokesperson continued: “He was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving and drug driving and has been released on bail for these offences.
“This is a tragic incident and is a live investigation. We ask that you do not speculate the circumstances.”
Since the incident, the parents of baby Sophia who were on holiday in Tenby at the time over the festive period, have thanked all those that have expressed heartfelt condolences.
Twenty-seven-year-old Alex Kelemen, and his twenty-six-year-old wife Betty, who live in Leigh, Manchester, were staying in the seaside town with their children, five-year-old Lucas and baby Sophia, and were about to head home, before the fatal incident occurred.
“Just before we got to the car, the horror movie started,” Mr Kelemen told BBC Wales.
"It's hard to know and to think about what happened."
Sophia was taken to hospital and underwent surgery as a result of her injuries, but the "little star" died the next day.
“It's been horrific to see our little daughter being in that bed and go through all those procedures,” continued Mr Kelemen.
"Everybody loved her, all of our friends, our family.”
He said that he and his wife are now navigating their grief and trying to help their son understand that he will never see Sophia again.
“He's been asking about his little sister every day since it happened,” said Mr Kelemen.
“The biggest pain I've had was explaining to him that God loved his sister more than we did and God gave Sophia a brand new set of wings so that she could fly over him and protect him.
“There are things I don't know how to explain him. He's our only son now and he's the most important for us.”
Originally from Romania, the family hope to lay their daughter to rest in their homeland as soon as her body is released.
An inquest into Sophia's death is expected to open today (Tuesday, January 14).