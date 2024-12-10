The most popular names for babies born across Wales last year have been revealed.
In Ceredigion, Lili was the most popular girls' name in 2023, with five babies given that name.
In 2022 Florence, Olivia and Seren were the most popular name, which were chosen for four babies.
In Gwynedd, Alys was the most popular girls' name in 2023, with nine babies given that name.
In 2022 Nansi was the most popular name, which was chosen for eight babies.
In Carmarthenshire, Efa was the most popular girls' name in 2023, with 11 babies given that name.
In 2022 Isla was the most popular name, which was chosen for 15 babies.
In Powys, Isabella was the most popular girls' name in 2023, with seven babies given that name.
In 2022 Lily was the most popular name, which was chosen for nine babies.
Across England and Wales, Olivia, Amelia and Isla held the top three spots for baby girl names for the second year in a row, with Olivia the top-ranking name since 2016.
Meanwhile, Elis was the most popular boy's name in Ceredigion, with the name given to six babies.
This replaced Elijah and Jac in 2022, which were chosen for five newborns.
Elis was also the most popular name for baby boys in Gwynedd, with the name being given to 11 babies.
This replaced Jac in 2022, which was chosen for 10 newborns.
Elis was also top choice in Carmarthenshire, with 18 babies given the name.
This replaced Noah and Osian in 2022, which were also chosen for 18 newborns.
Meanwhile, Archie was the most popular boy's name in Powys, with the name given to nine babies.
This replaced Theodore in 2022.
The rankings were created using the exact spellings of names given on birth certificates, meaning similar names with different spellings were counted separately.
Three variations of 'Muhammad' made the list of the top 100 baby boys’ names in England and Wales.
Muhammad ranked first with 4,661 boys being given the name, while Mohammed came in 28th with 1,601 and Mohammad came 68th with 835.
The data, published by the Office for National Statistics, also shows Muhammad was the most popular boys’ name in four out of nine regions in England and 63rd most popular in Wales.
New entries into the top 100 baby names include Hazel, Lilah, Autumn, Nevaeh and Raya for girls and Jax, Enzo and Bodhi for boys.
For baby girls, seasonal names were more popular, with Autumn and Summer increasing in popularity, particularly during their respective seasons; both names are in the top 100.
In contrast, in December the names Holly, Robyn and Joseph were more popular.
Following the summer blockbuster film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, there were an additional 215 baby girls called Margot compared with 2022. The name ranked 44th out of the 100 most popular baby girl names.
There was also an increase in pop music artists’ names in 2023, including Billie, Lana, Miley, and Rihanna for girls, and Kendrick and Elton for boys.