A man with links to Gwynedd is wanted by by South Yorkshire Police.
Lee Cooper, is wanted for recall to prison after breaking the conditions of his licence by failing to attend probation appointments and to reside at an approved address.
The 43-year-old has links to the Caernarfon area.
A police spokesperson said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or heard from Cooper recently, or know where he might be staying.”
He is described as a white man, around 5ft 6ins tall, of a slim build, with short brown hair and facial stubble. “Cooper currently uses a wheelchair and has a frame around his left leg,” the spokesperson added.
“If you see him, please do not approach him and call 999 immediately.
“If you have information which could help us find him, please report it to us online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 454 of 10 December 2025.
“We understand not everyone wants to speak directly to police. If this is you, please be aware that you can report information completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website. You will not be asked to provide any details and no one will know you have contacted them.”
