Mum and daughter Nia and Mari Thomas took on the challenge of running the Cardiff Half Marathon back in October, on behalf of Hywel Dda Health Charities.
The duo smashed the 13.1 mile run across the capital city to raise money for Glangwili Hospital’s Critical Care Unit, whose staff had cared so well for their mum and grandmother.
And, thanks to their fundraising efforts, well-wishers have given a fantastic £3,500 to the cause!
The duo said they enjoyed the challenge but had found it emotional.
They added that they were thankful to everybody who had sponsored them and chose to fundraise for Hywel Dda in memory of their much-loved mum and grandmother, Yvonne Lewis.
Nia and Mari explained: “The ICU team cared for her with such skill, compassion, and kindness, supporting our whole family during the hardest time of our lives.”
Katie Hancock, Fundraising Officer, said: “A huge congratulations to Nia and Mari for not only completing the Cardiff Half Marathon but also raising an incredible amount in support of the ICU at Glangwili Hospital.
“Your efforts mean so much to our staff, and this achievement is a beautiful tribute to your mum and grandmother.
“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services above and beyond what the NHS can provide in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to http://www.hywelddahealthcharities.nhs.wales
