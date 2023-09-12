Employment lawyers Aticus Law, who specialise in bringing legal claims against companies that fail to properly consult with staff during the redundancy process, say they have been contacted by dozens of Wilko workers following news that all 400 stores will close. The firm said it was offering advice about options available if the company fails to properly consult staff over job losses, including filing for a Protective Award claim which allows workers to access up to eight weeks’ worth of pay in compensation, with a cap of £643 per week.