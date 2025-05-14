A Minffordd teenager is set to be sentenced next month for inflicting grievous bodily harm in Porthmadog.
Dion Lane, of 321 Llwyni, Maes y Garth, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 8 May.
The 18-year-old had previously pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in March to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Alfie Quaeck on Madog Street in Porthmadog on 14 July.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Lane is due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on 9 June.