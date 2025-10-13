Cllr Catrin M. S. Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said: “Moving the library is about more than just a change of address. The new home will offer the same services, allowing people to loan and browse the books and digital resources, but there will be much more there. More space to use the computers and enjoy all the books, more space to socialise, learn, and study, and be creative. The space will be more accessible, lively, and inclusive and I’m pleased that we can offer a library like this to people in and around Aberaeron.”