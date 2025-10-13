Aberaeron's town centre library will close its doors next week before relocating to Ceredigion County Council offices in early November.
The contentious move of the town's library was given the go ahead last year.
Ceredigion County Council has confirmed that the current library at Aberaeron County Hall will close its doors on Friday, 24 October.
Staff will then spend a week moving books up the hill to Penmorfa, where the new library will open on Saturday, 1 November, on the ground floor of the council offices.
A council spokesperson said: "The new location will be modern and accessible, designed to better meet the needs of library users of all ages.
"Users can look forward to a wider selection of books and resources, including a 3D printer and a dedicated Maker Space area, comfortable areas for reading and studying, and plenty of room to take part in community activities."
A consultation on the decision to move the library 'out of town' drew almost 900 responses, 91 per cent of which disagreed with the planned move.
The “key concerns” included the loss of footfall for local businesses and the increased walking distance making it unusable for those with physical limitations.
A public meeting held in July met the plans with “anger” and warned that elderly library users would find it hard to access the new facility except by car.
Cllr Catrin M. S. Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said: “Moving the library is about more than just a change of address. The new home will offer the same services, allowing people to loan and browse the books and digital resources, but there will be much more there. More space to use the computers and enjoy all the books, more space to socialise, learn, and study, and be creative. The space will be more accessible, lively, and inclusive and I’m pleased that we can offer a library like this to people in and around Aberaeron.”
Aberaeron Library’s relocation was partly funded by a £212,016 Transformation Capital Grant from the Welsh Government. This grant is part of the Cultural Transformation Capital Grant programme, which supports public libraries, local museums, and archive services in Wales. The programme helps these organisations modernise their facilities, improve services, work collaboratively, and better serve their communities.
Welsh Government Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, said: "Libraries are at the heart of our communities, providing vital spaces for learning, creativity and connection. Our support for this exciting project will help to create a modern, accessible library that will serve the people of Aberaeron for generations to come. This investment demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that communities across Wales have access to high-quality library services that meet their evolving needs."
Ceredigion County Council says future plans for County Hall are being considered and will be subject to another consultation.
The Penmorfa library will open at 10am on Saturday, 1 November and the council is encouraging people to use the space.
