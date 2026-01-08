Aberystwyth’s seafront will once again be awash with pink as the annual Cancer Research UK Race for Life returns to the promenade.
This year’s event will take place on Sunday, 10 May.
People of all ages and abilities will go ‘all in’ against cancer to raise funds for life-saving research.
Anyone who signs up in January can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a New Year sale by using the code RFL26NY.*
Every year around 20,500 people are diagnosed with cancer in Wales.
Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, detect and treat the disease - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.
For 2026, the charity is adding an exciting twist in Aberystwyth – the historic route will be run in reverse.
This iconic road-closed event will start on the Promenade outside the Richmond Hotel, head towards Constitution Hill, then sweep along Marine Terrace past the castle to the Marina. Participants in the 3K, 5K, and 10K events will make a U-turn at South Beach Car Park before switching back onto the Promenade and finishing in style at the bandstand.
Ruth Amies, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson Wales, said: “It’s time for Aberystwyth to go all in against cancer.
“Whether you’re a five-a-side crew, book club, dance troupe, yoga club, fancy doing something fun with your friends- or on your own- we want everyone to join us.
“For those who do enjoy a challenge, our 10k events will again be chip timed, perfect for anyone wanting to track their progress or aim for a personal best. But Race for Life is non-competitive. People can walk, jog or run and go at their own pace. What matters most is showing up together.”
