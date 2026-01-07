The National Library of Wales is to will hold a special evening at the Wales Broadcast Archive Centre to celebrate the careers of some of Ceredigion's most influential broadcast figures.
The event will be hosted by broadcasting icon Beti George who will chat with actress Gillian Elisa Thomas and popular broadcasters Ifan Jones Evans and John Meredith.
Under the title Beti a Phobol Ceredigion, the event will also pay tribute to the late television designer John Julian Williams, who was originally from Aberystwyth, who made a major contribution to broadcasting in Wales.
Free tickets will be available for this celebratory event, which takes place on the evening of Thursday, 29 January, at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth.
Using the Archive's rich collections, Beti will guide the audience through a wealth of television and radio footage covering the distinguished careers of her guests.
The evening will feature archive clips from the 1970s, including Gillian Elisa Thomas in her early role as Sabrina in Pobol y Cwm, alongside Ifan Jones Evans’s early appearances on Y Sioe Fawr and Cefn Gwlad. Highlights from John Meredith’s extensive broadcast archive will also be showcased, offering memorable moments such as live radio broadcast from Concorde.
Beti said: “I’m really looking forward to hosting Beti a Phobol Ceredigion and celebrating the incredible talent that has shaped Welsh broadcasting. The Wales Broadcast Archive is a treasure trove of our shared history, from classic television and radio moments to unforgettable performances. I encourage everyone to explore the Archive, it’s a wonderful way to discover, remember, and celebrate the voices and stories that have made Wales’s broadcasting so special.”
Tickets to “Beti a Phobol Ceredigion” are free, with suggested donations welcomed to the National Library of Wales at www.library.wales/events.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.