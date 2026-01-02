A Penparcau teenager who damaged a popular milk vending machine in Aberystwyth has been fined by magistrates.
Thomas Bickley, of 5 Cae Dan Yr Haidd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 December.
The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to damaging the touch screen of the Llaeth Jenkins Milk vending machine near the Yr Hen Ysgol development on Alexandra Road on 25 June last year.
Magistrates handed Bickley a fine of £40 and ordered him to pay £500 in compensation.
He must also pay £85 costs.
