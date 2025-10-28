Professor Dame Elan Closs Stephens has been named the first woman President of the Learned Society of Wales.
Dame Elan will take up the position in May 2026, as the Society celebrates its 15th anniversary.
The Society is Wales’ National Academy. It is made up of 700 Fellows, academics, researchers and leaders from Wales' civic and cultural life.
It promotes and develops Wales’ research community and contributes to debates about the policies that affect Wales.
Dame Elan was born in Gwynedd and is one of Wales’ most distinguished public servants, with vast experience within the media, politics and higher education. Among her many roles, she is currently the Electoral Commissioner for Wales, was interim Chair of the BBC between 2023 – 2024 and is Emerita Professor of Communications and Creative Industries at Aberystwyth University, where she is also Pro-Chancellor.
Dame Elan said: “I am deeply grateful to the Council and Fellows for putting their trust in me. It is one of the greatest honours of my life to follow Professor Hywel Thomas who is an outstanding President of the Society.
“We live in a very difficult time for universities and the public sphere as the UK and Wales struggle to build prosperity. The Society can do much to celebrate the contribution of academia and public life to society’s wellbeing.
“Our research, our institutions, our public life have so much to offer to Wales and the wider world. We have an amazing story to tell.”
Olivia Harrison, Chief Executive of the Learned Society of Wales, said: “We are excited that we will be working so closely with Dame Elan in the future.
“The past five years, with Hywel Thomas at the helm, have seen huge growth at the Society, with much innovation and progress.
“The opportunity to build on that, with the unique perspectives, skills and connections that Dame Elan brings, means we are confident the Society will continue to play an active role in Welsh civic and academic life.”
