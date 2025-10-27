An unsuspecting pup had a nasty fall last week at Devil’s Bridge.
The Spaniel and its owner were out for a visit to the stunning Mynach waterfalls and three ancient bridges when the dog slipped over a ledge.
The waterfalls are a 300ft drop, but thankfully the dog stopped falling after 10 metres.
Out of their depth, the owner rang for help.
At 1.33pm on Friday 24 October Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crew from Aberystwyth Fire Station were called in.
In a swift operation, the crew used line rescue equipment to rescue the hound, who was thankfully uninjured.
The crew then reunited the dog with its owner before leaving the scene at 2.50pm.
