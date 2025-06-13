Campaigners fighting to protect the future of a “nationally significant” archives and special collections service at Bangor University say they are “overwhelmed” by the strength of public support.
Messages have flooded in from all over the world and a petition has already collected 3,000 signatures.
Organisers are now hoping that more people will sign the Save Your Archives online petition or write a letter to the university to help save the Archives and Special Collections from job cuts.
Currently there are two full-time and two part-time staff and it was previously proposed that three could be lost, leaving just one person to run the department.
The news came after the university’s vice-chancellor Professor Edmund Burke emailed university staff warning of impending cuts within the university.
The university, which has around 10,000 students, is looking to cut jobs as part of a bid to save more than £5m.
Senedd Members and MP’s took up the fight, and 46 Gwynedd councillors signed a document expressing their “dismay” and pledging their support.
Siân Gwenllian MS, Liz Saville Roberts MP, and Rhun ap Iorwerth MS met with the university’s vice-chancellor to express “serious concerns” over impact on the “nationally significant” resource.
The university has said it will re-reconsidering its proposals – although no decision has come yet. A consultation period came to an end on Friday, 13 June. The university’s executive is expected to consider feedback from staff, students and external stakeholders.
Elen Wyn Simpson, the archives and special collections manager for digital services, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the strength of support we have received and we are grateful to everyone that’s taken the time to explain the importance of the Archives and Special Collections to them.
“This is not just about jobs – it’s about the future of our archival collections and of Bangor University as the custodian of our collections.”
The Archives and Special Collections is responsible for the collection and long-term preservation of manuscripts, archival collections and a diverse range of rare books and printed material, many dating back many centuries.
Its earliest item is a charter issued by King Richard I at Canterbury to the Bishop of Coventry, dated November 30, 1189.
“It’s quite an important document that is used in teaching sessions with our students since it’s an early example of new developments in the form of the English royal charter,” Elen said.
Among its extensive collection, the archives holds items including the original manuscripts of famous Welsh poets RS Thomas and Hedd Wyn.
It is also the keeper of Welsh estate papers including Penrhyn, Mostyn, Baron Hill, Bodorgan, and Plas Newydd. There are also documents relating to the Welsh who emigrated to Patagonia.
Elen added: “We are continuing to ask people to sign the petition and if people feel strongly about the cuts we are facing, we are asking them to write a letter of support.
“We don’t know what will happen at the moment, nothing has been decided yet, so we hope people will still continue to support us.”
