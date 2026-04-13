The deadline to register to vote ahead of the Senedd election on 7 May is fast approaching.
As election day nears, residents are urged to register to vote ahead of the 20 April deadline.
Once you’re registered, you’ll receive a polling card in the post.
It may arrive close to election day.
This will give you details of where your polling station is.
You do not need to take your polling card when you vote.
The deadline for postal vote and postal proxy applications is 21 April, with proxy vote application deadline on 28 April.
You must be 16 or over on polling day to vote.
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