Ceredigion residents have the chance to quiz their Senedd election candidates on environmental issues next week.
Organisers of the hustings have said the election, happening on Thursday 7 May, “must be a turning point for nature and the climate crisis”.
All parties are invited to attend the public hustings taking place on Thursday 16 April at 6.30pm at the Guildhall in Cardigan.
Philip Hughes of West Wales Climate Coalition said: “We chose to host this event in Cardigan because the public is becoming increasingly worried about the environment, and often politicians underestimate the importance voters put on the climate and nature crisis.
“This Senedd Election must be a turning point for nature and the climate crisis, and we need ambitious and passionate leaders to make that happen.
“The upcoming Senedd election will be a defining moment for nature’s recovery, as the next Welsh Government’s actions can play a crucial role in contributing to a more liveable planet for us all and especially our children.
“Wales is already classified as one of the world’s most nature-depleted countries and is continuing to see nature decline.
“Evidence is clear that we need strong political leadership to tackle four major challenges - nature loss, climate change, pollution and waste.
“With one in six UK species at risk of extinction, we need to see urgent action.”
The event will take the form of a People's Assembly with small groups discussing and formulating the questions before presenting them to the panel.
The evening will end with candidates summing up their campaigns and environmental promises.
Free food will be available from 6pm from Street Food Morocco.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.