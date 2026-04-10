Montgomeryshire MS Russell George has announced he will stand as an independent candidate for the Gwynedd Maldwyn seat in May’s Senedd elections despite an upcoming trial over alleged cheating by gambling on the date of the 2024 general election.
Mr George, who has served as the Senedd Member for Montgomeryshire since 2011, was one of 15 people – alongside former Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams - charged with betting offences by the Gambling Commission.
Mr George pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set to stand trial in late 2027.
Following being charged, he was suspended by the Conservative Party and sat in the Senedd as an independent.
Mr George said: “It has been a privilege to serve the area where I was born and have always lived.
“I now intend to seek re-election to represent the new constituency of Gwynedd Maldwyn.
“With a new voting system in place, I will stand as an independent candidate and will not be aligned to any political party.
“I have been proud to play a key role in delivering several major road improvement schemes across the area, helping to support our local economy.
“I also established a cross-party group on connectivity to improve broadband and mobile coverage, and I was delighted when my proposal for a Mid Wales Growth Deal was approved.
“With the fantastic support of my office team, we have assisted thousands of people over the past 15 years.
“Providing one-to-one help for constituents has been the most rewarding part of the role for me.
“If re-elected, my priority will be to remain accessible and continue supporting people directly with health concerns and other issues that matter to them.
“I am also determined to keep campaigning to end the unjustifiably long waiting times faced by Welsh patients in English hospitals, while working to strengthen and expand health services locally.
“Sadly, the new voting system is less democratic.
“If no independent candidates stand, voters will be required to choose a political party rather than an individual.
“Parties determine the order of their candidate lists, meaning the public has no direct say over which individuals are elected.
“There was no clear public mandate for increasing the number of Senedd members or for changing the voting system.
“I voted against this legislation and strongly believe that future Senedd members elected via party lists are more likely to feel accountable to party leadership than to build a direct, personal relationship with constituents.
“There are real challenges ahead, from protecting vital health services to securing fairer funding for our area.
“I remain committed to standing up for rural Wales and the people who live here.
“It is highly likely that no single party will secure an overall majority in the Senedd.
“As a result, any new government will need support from other members to pass budgets and legislation.
“If elected, I will use my vote to secure benefits for our area, set clear red lines on key health issues, and demand fair funding for rural Wales.”
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